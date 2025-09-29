Maharashtra: Deadline To Fill Class 12 Exam Forms Extended Till Oct. 20

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has extended the deadline for filling forms for the Class 12 examination to Oct. 20 amid heavy rainfall and floods in the state. The initial deadline was supposed to expire on Sept. 30.

However, in view of rains and floods in Marathwada region, Nashik, Solapur, and Ahilyanagar districts, parents of several wards contacted Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to extend the deadline for filling the exam forms.

Accordingly, the deadline was extended till Oct. 20, according to a statement. Shinde has directed the School Education Minister to extend the deadline.