Maharashtra Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate And More

The history of Maharashtra Day dates back to the linguistic re-organisation of the states in India that took place in the late 1950s. Before this, several states were formed based on administration rather than linguistic demographics.

Bombay State, which was formed in 1950, was a bilingual state with people speaking different languages, including Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi, and Konkani. However, the Marathi and Gujarati communities had different cultural, and literary traditions, and they demanded separate administrative units. After a prolonged struggle and political negotiations, Bombay State was divided into Maharashtra and Gujarat on May 1, 1960, under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.