Maharashtra Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate And More
Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Din or Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated every year on May 1. It marks the formation of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960.
Maharashtra Day History
The history of Maharashtra Day dates back to the linguistic re-organisation of the states in India that took place in the late 1950s. Before this, several states were formed based on administration rather than linguistic demographics.
Bombay State, which was formed in 1950, was a bilingual state with people speaking different languages, including Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi, and Konkani. However, the Marathi and Gujarati communities had different cultural, and literary traditions, and they demanded separate administrative units. After a prolonged struggle and political negotiations, Bombay State was divided into Maharashtra and Gujarat on May 1, 1960, under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.
Maharashtra Day: Significance
Maharashtra Day is significant as it celebrates Marathi language, culture, and heritage. It is an occasion to remember and honour the struggle and sacrifices of the people who fought for a separate Marathi-speaking state.
Maharashtra Day is a perfect opportunity to delve into the history, culture, and traditions of the state, and to appreciate the diversity and richness that the state of Maharashtra brings to the country.
Maharashtra Day 2024: Customs
The customs and traditions associated with Maharashtra Day reflect the rich cultural heritage of the state. The day begins with a parade at Shivaji Park, Dadar, where the Governor addresses the crowd. The state government and local bodies organise various cultural events showcasing the culture, music, dance, and history of Maharashtra. A flag hoisting ceremony is also organised at Maharashtra Sadan every year.
How To Celebrate Maharashtra Day 2024
Here are some ways citizens can celebrate Maharashtra Day:
Head to Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, to witness the official state parade. Expect to see dignitaries, police forces, and vibrant floats.
Look out for local cultural events showcasing 'Lavani' performances (dance dramas based on poems by Marathi saints) and folk music.
Dive into the state's history, its iconic figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and its cultural heritage.
Prepare a traditional Maharashtrian meal comprising 'puran poli' or 'misal pav'.
Learn some Marathi words and phrases.
Share your Maharashtra Day celebrations online using #MaharashtraDay2024.
Maharastra State Facts
Here are some facts about Maharashtra:
The word Maharashtra appears to be derived from Maharashtri, an old form of Prakrit. Some believe that the word indicates that it was the land of the Mahars and the Rattas, while others consider it to be a corruption of the term 'Maha Kantara' (the Great Forest), a synonym for 'Dandakaranya'.
The capital of Maharashtra is Mumbai, which is also the financial capital of India.
The official language of Maharashtra is Marathi. However, other languages are also spoken as Mumbai is a cosmopolitan hub.
Area: Maharashtra is the third-largest state in India in terms of area.
Maharashtra has the largest economy among the states of India.
The state is known for its production of cotton, sugarcane, and several varieties of fruits, vegetables, and spices.
Maharashtra is known for its classical and folk music, dance forms like 'Lavani' and 'Koli', theatre, literature, and festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Gudi Padwa.
Maharashtra is home to some of India's premier educational institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and the University of Mumbai.
Maharashtra boasts several tourist attractions including the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora Caves, the beaches of Konkan, hill stations like Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala, and historical monuments like the Gateway of India and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.
Maharashtra has several national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, including Tadoba National Park, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary.
Mumbai in Maharashtra is not just the financial capital of the country, but it also houses the Hindi film industry or Bollywood.