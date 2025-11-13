Maharashtra Common Entrance Test: MBA, Engineering, Medical Courses To Be Conducted Twice A Year
The decision was taken after a review meeting of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell earlier this week.
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) will be conducted twice a year starting from the next academic session. The revised structure, approved by the government earlier this week, is aimed at reforming the state's higher education system.
The decision was announced by Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday, following a review meeting with senior officials of the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.
The changes will come into effect from the 2026-27 academic year. The revised structure of MHT CET will align the state’s entrance examination framework for engineering, Master of Business Administration (MBA), pharmacy and other professional courses with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), which also allows candidates two attempts every year.
"The State Common Entrance Test Cell has taken an important decision to conduct entrance exams (CET) for PCM, PCB, and MBA courses twice a year," said Education Minister Chandrakant Patil in a post in Marathi on X.
ðà¥§à¥§ à¤¨à¥à¤µà¥à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¬à¤° à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥« | à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤— Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) November 11, 2025
à¤à¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤·à¤¤à¥à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤¢à¤¾à¤µà¤¾ à¤¬à¥à¤ à¤ à¤à¥à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤²à¥.
à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¥à¤¶ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤à¤¡à¥à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤¸à¥à¤à¤®, à¤ªà¥à¤¸à¥à¤¬à¥ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤à¤®à¤¬à¥à¤ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¤à¥à¤°à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¥à¤¶ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ (à¤¸à¥à¤à¤à¥) à¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤¨ à¤¦à¥à¤¨ à¤µà¥à¤³à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤µà¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯ à¤à¥à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥.
à¤ªà¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¥â¦ pic.twitter.com/ueIHD72Sdp
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell selects students for admissions into engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, management and other professional courses in the state through these entrance exams.
MHT CET Revised Structure From 2026
The MHT-CET will be held twice a year in April and May. While the first exam in April will be mandatory for students, the second exam in May will be optional. For students appearing in both exams, the higher score of the two attempts will be taken into account for admission.
Under the revised pattern, the entrance exams for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM), and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB), Master of Business Administration (MBA) and other professional courses will be held from the next academic session.
The MBA/MMS CET for postgraduate management courses will also be conducted as per the revised structure.
The Maharashtra CET Cell will release detailed guidelines about the revised entrance exam structure in the coming months. Students are advised to check the official website of Maharashtra CET to get the latest updates about the application process, exam schedule and score normalisation details.