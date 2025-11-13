Maharashtra Common Entrance Test: MBA, Engineering, Medical Courses To Be Conducted Twice A Year

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) will be conducted twice a year starting from the next academic session. The revised structure, approved by the government earlier this week, is aimed at reforming the state's higher education system.

The decision was announced by Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday, following a review meeting with senior officials of the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

The changes will come into effect from the 2026-27 academic year. The revised structure of MHT CET will align the state’s entrance examination framework for engineering, Master of Business Administration (MBA), pharmacy and other professional courses with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), which also allows candidates two attempts every year.

"The State Common Entrance Test Cell has taken an important decision to conduct entrance exams (CET) for PCM, PCB, and MBA courses twice a year," said Education Minister Chandrakant Patil in a post in Marathi on X.