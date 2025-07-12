Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Adani Group’s Jeet Adani Inspect Navi Mumbai International Airport Project
Maharashtra government and Adani Group officials reviewed construction progress of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Jeet Adani today visited and inspected the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
Fadnavis and Shinde also chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the detailed progress of the ongoing work. “We came to review the progress of Navi Mumbai International Airport today. 94% work has been completed. It will be the most modern airport in the country,” the Chief Minister said.
The NMIA is set to become India’s premier international aviation hub, offering state-of-the-art facilities, best-in-class passenger experience and seamless connectivity. With its strategic location and advanced infrastructure, the NMIA will play a pivotal role in enhancing India’s global air travel network, the statement said.
The Navi Mumbai airport project is proposed to be developed in multiple phases. Once complete, the airport will have the capacity to manage over 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA).
In its initial phase, the NMIA is set to handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo per annum, with the capacity to serve 90 million passengers and 3.2 MMT of cargo per annum once it is completed.
The Navi Mumbai airport will feature a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft.
Adani Airport Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2019 as a 100% subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.