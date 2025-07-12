Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Adani Group’s Jeet Adani Inspect Navi Mumbai International Airport Project

The Navi Mumbai airport project is proposed to be developed in multiple phases. Once complete, the airport will have the capacity to manage over 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

In its initial phase, the NMIA is set to handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo per annum, with the capacity to serve 90 million passengers and 3.2 MMT of cargo per annum once it is completed.

The Navi Mumbai airport will feature a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2019 as a 100% subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group.