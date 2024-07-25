Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Calls For Army, Disaster Agencies Amid Heavy Rains
As Maharashtra gets lashed by heavy rains, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has deployed National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and called for army teams in Pune to manage the situation effectively.
He has also urged residents of Mumbai to not venture out as areas in the city have been issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts, as heavy rain on Thursday have affected public transportation in the city.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Teams of NDRF and Indian Army have reached Pune's Ekta Nagar to rescue locals stranded in inundated areas
Shinde conducted a thorough assessment of the flood situation, particularly highlighting the affected areas in Pune, where rains have caused waterlogging. The Chief Minister has instructed the Raigad Collector to provide immediate assistance to residents affected by floods, ensuring all necessary support is extended.
Acknowledging the severity of the situation in Pune, Shinde confirmed the deployment of NDRF and SDRF teams on ground, and alerted the army. "Teams of NDRF and SDRF are deployed there. I have spoken to the Army to keep their teams on alert. Preparations have also been made for airlifting operations if needed."
The situation escalated further with a landslide at Tamhini Ghat on the Raigad-Pune route, resulting in debris blocking traffic. Authorities have halted traffic temporarily until the debris is cleared.
Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Shinde underscored the ongoing challenges faced due to water accumulation on roads and in residential areas in Pune. District authorities, municipal commissioners, and police officials have been put on high alert to handle the crisis effectively, he said.
"I appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration to move to safer places. In Mumbai, 'orange' alert has been sounded for the next three hours. I have spoken to Mumbai Municipal Commissioner to take all measures," he said.
Shinde also told ANI that, there is water accumulated on railway tracks in Kurla and Ghatkopar areas. Work is being done to open Andheri subway which is closed right now. "I appeal to Mumbaikars not to venture outside, if not required. I have also spoken to Raigad Collector and directed him to remain alert." he said.
#WATCH | On the rainfall situation Mumbai, Pune and Raigad districts, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, " There is water on the roads and in houses of people in Pune. There is a lot of rain at Khadakwasla Dam and in the catchment area. The District Collector, Municipal…