Maharashtra Cabinet Approves OBC Inclusion For Three Kunbi Sub-Castes In Maharashtra

"The cabinet also approved the proposal to double the current amount given as emolument to sarpanchs and deputy sarpanchs. It also decided to increase the annual amount of Rs 5 crore given to National Law colleges in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts to Rs 7 crore. It approved the establishment of Pune-headquartered Parshuram Economic Development Corporation. It will offer financial aid to support educational and entrepreneurial requirements of underprivileged Brahmin students and youth," the official said.