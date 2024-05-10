Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE To Announce 10th, 12th Results This Week?
The Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC results will be declared on the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will likely declare the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exam results anytime soon. There has been no official confirmation regarding the same.
How To Check Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024
To check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 and Maharashtra Board HSC 2024, students must follow the following steps:
Step 1: Click on the official website of the Maharashtra board: https://mahresult.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on the SSC Result 2024/ HSC Result 2024 link.
Step 3: Login using the Maharashtra Class 10th or Class 12th roll number.
Step 4: Type the mother's name as mentioned in the board admit card.
Step 5: Click on 'Submit'. Your Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 or Maharashtra Board HSC 2024 will flash on the screen,
Step 6: Download the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 or Maharashtra Board HSC 2024 for further reference.
SSC and HSC Board Pass Percentage In 2023
In 2023, the SSC results saw a pass percentage of 93.83, a drop of nearly 3 points from 2022. The overall pass percentage stood at 96.94 in 2022. In 2023, the Kokan division topped the list with 98.11% of students clearing the board exam, while the Nagpur division was at the bottom with a pass percentage of 92.05.
Of the other divisions, Kolhapur posted a pass percentage of 96.73, followed by Pune (95.64%), Mumbai (93.66%), Aurangabad (93.23%), Amaravati (93.22%), Latur (92.67%), and Nashik (92.22%).
The HSC exam 2023 saw an overall pass percentage of 91.25%. Girls outperformed boys in this exam, with a pass rate of 94.73% compared to 89.14% for boys.