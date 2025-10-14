Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam Dates 2026 Announced, Detailed Timetable To Be Out Soon
Students can check the dates for HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) examinations for 2026 on the Maharashtra Board's official website: mahahsscboard.in/en
Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2026: The Maharashtra State Board on Monday announced the dates for the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) examinations for 2026. Students can check the notification on Maharashtra Board's official website: mahahsscboard.in/en
The board’s notification states that these dates are being released well in advance so that schools, junior colleges, and students can plan their syllabus coverage and reduce exam-related stress.
HSC Exams Date 2026 and SSC Exams Date 2026
As per the notification released by the MSBSHSE, the HSC board written exams will start on February 10, 2026, and continue till March 18, 2026. The practicals, viva for HSC are scheduled between January 23 and February 9, 2026
The SSC written exams will begin on February 20, 2026, and also run until March 18, 2026. The practical and viva assessments for SSC will run from February 2 and February 18, 2026.
How To Download Maharashtra HSC, SSC Timetable 2026
Here are the steps to download Maharashtra HSC, SSC Timetable 2026:
Go to the official website www.mahahsscboard.in
On the home page, go to the notification section.
Click on the link of the 10th/12th board exam timetable 2026 Maharashtra PDF download
A PDF of Maharashtra HSC, SSC timetable 2026 will open in a new tab.
View the notification for more details.
Take a printout of the Maharashtra Class 10, 12 timetable for future reference.
The examinations will be held across the nine divisional boards, including Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Konkan.
The Board has informed students and educational institutions that a subject-wise, detailed timetable, specifying the exact date and shift for each paper, will be published separately on the MSBSHSE's official website, mahahsscboard.in, in the coming weeks.
Candidates are urged to use this advance notice to structure their study plans effectively, thereby reducing exam-related stress and anxiety.
This early announcement maintains the board's recent practice of starting the main theory papers in February, a step taken to ensure the timely declaration of results and prevent delays in the subsequent higher education admission cycles.