Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam Dates 2026 Announced, Detailed Timetable To Be Out Soon

Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2026: The Maharashtra State Board on Monday announced the dates for the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) examinations for 2026. Students can check the notification on Maharashtra Board's official website: mahahsscboard.in/en

The board’s notification states that these dates are being released well in advance so that schools, junior colleges, and students can plan their syllabus coverage and reduce exam-related stress.