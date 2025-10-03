Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2026: Expected Dates, MSBSHSE Websites List

Here's how you can download Maharashtra Class 10 and 12 date sheet -

Step 1: Go to the official Maharashtra board portal: mahasscboard.in.

Step 2: On the main page, there should be a link for the Maharashtra SSC/HSC datesheet 2025, click on that.

Step 3: The date sheet will pop up on your screen.

Step 4: Make sure you download and save it so you have it for future reference!