Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2026: Expected Dates, MSBSHSE Websites List
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra SSC 10th and Maharashtra HSC 12th examination date sheet 2026 soon. Students will be able to check and download the examination schedule on the official website of the board - mahasscboard.in.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Date Sheet 2026: Steps To Download
Here's how you can download Maharashtra Class 10 and 12 date sheet -
Step 1: Go to the official Maharashtra board portal: mahasscboard.in.
Step 2: On the main page, there should be a link for the Maharashtra SSC/HSC datesheet 2025, click on that.
Step 3: The date sheet will pop up on your screen.
Step 4: Make sure you download and save it so you have it for future reference!
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Dates: Official Websites
The Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th timetable 2026 is expected to be released by end of December 2025 or by January 2026.
Last year, the Maharashtra Board conducted the MSBSHSE 10th exams from February 21 to March 17 and the MSBSHSE 12th exams from February 11 to March 11, 2025. If we go by the trends, we can expect the dates for the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th timetable 2026 around the same time.
Here's where students will be able to check Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th exam dates:
mahresult.nic.in
msbshse.co.in
mh-ssc.ac.in
sscboardpune.in
After Maharashtra Board 10th results and Maharashtra Board 12th results are announced, students can get their eMarkSheet from the portal boardmarksheet.maharashtra.gov.in.
eMarkSheet is a web portal for online verification of statement of marks as well as certificates for Maharashtra Board SSC results and Maharashtra Board 12th results for seamless delivery of information/services to students, colleges, employers etc. in the state of Maharashtra.
Last year, for the Maharashtra State Board 2025 examination, a total of 15,13,909 candidates had registered out of which 7,60,046 students applied for the science stream, 3,81,982 for the arts stream, and 3,29,905 for commerce.