Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Government Declares Statewide Holiday On Nov. 20 For Voting
According to the government order, public holidays on polling day will be available to all government offices, including banks.
Maharashtra government has announced a state-wide public holiday for the upcoming state assembly elections. Government offices and other related organisations will remain closed on Nov. 20 for polling in the state.
“The Government of Maharashtra hereby declares public holiday on account of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly General Election of 2024 in all assembly constituencies on Wednesday, November 20, 2024,” the order read.
The public holiday is for employees in government and semi-government offices, corporations, banks, boards and other organisations.
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Are Banks Closed On Nov. 20?
According to the government order, public holidays on polling day will be available to all government offices, including banks. Hence, banks will remain closed on Nov. 20 across Maharashtra for in-person banking services.
However, customers may continue to use online services and ATMs without any disruption.
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Paid Leave For Mumbaikars
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced mandatory paid leave for employees working within Mumbai on Nov. 20 to ensure larger voter turnout in the elections.
“Every person engaged in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in the polling area where the election is held, and entitled to vote in the State Assembly elections shall be given a holiday on the polling day,” said the order.
The order also reiterated there would be no deduction in salary for this leave. The BMC said strict action would be taken against employers if they flouted this order.
Voting for the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly elections is set to take place in a single phase on Nov. 20, with results scheduled to be announced on Nov. 23.