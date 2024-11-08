Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Government Declares Statewide Holiday On Nov. 20 For Voting

Maharashtra government has announced a state-wide public holiday for the upcoming state assembly elections. Government offices and other related organisations will remain closed on Nov. 20 for polling in the state.

“The Government of Maharashtra hereby declares public holiday on account of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly General Election of 2024 in all assembly constituencies on Wednesday, November 20, 2024,” the order read.

The public holiday is for employees in government and semi-government offices, corporations, banks, boards and other organisations.