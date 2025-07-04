Maharashtra: 2,289 Women Government Employees Received Ladki Bahin Money While Being Ineligible
The government is considering a proposal to allow the beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme to take loans against the monthly installment.
As many as 2,289 women government employees received a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 under the `Ladki Bahin' scheme even though they were ineligible, the Maharashtra government told the legislative assembly on Thursday.
Their names were removed from the list of beneficiaries after this came to light during a scrutiny, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said in a written reply.
The flagship scheme of the BJP-led government is not meant for government employees, among others.
Tatkare also informed that for 2025-26, budgetary allocation for the scheme has been made from the general category funds (Rs 28,290 crore) of her department as well as Rs 3,240 crore from the tribal development department funds and Rs 3,960 crore from the social justice and special assistance department.
The government is considering a proposal to allow the beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme to take loans against the monthly installment and start micro-businesses, the minister said, adding that the loan installment will be paid by the government.
Nearly 2.4 crore women get Rs 1,500 every month through direct benefit transfer (DBT) under the scheme, started one year ago.