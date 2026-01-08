ADVERTISEMENT
Maharashtra: 10 Workers Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion At Pune Hotel, Five Critical
Five of them are shifted to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune in critical condition.
Ten workers were seriously injured in a powerful LPG cylinder explosion at a hotel near Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.
"A powerful explosion of an LPG cylinder occurred in the kitchen of the hotel at 12:30 PM. Five of the ten injured workers were in the kitchen when the incident occurred," said a police officer.
He added that all the workers are migrants.
"The exact cause of the explosion is not known. We have registered a case and are investigating," he said.
