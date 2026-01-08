Business NewsNationalMaharashtra: 10 Workers Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion At Pune Hotel, Five Critical
Maharashtra: 10 Workers Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion At Pune Hotel, Five Critical

Five of them are shifted to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune in critical condition.

08 Jan 2026
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Five of them are shifted to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune in critical condition.

Ten workers were seriously injured in a powerful LPG cylinder explosion at a hotel near Daund town in Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

Five of them are shifted to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune in critical condition.

"A powerful explosion of an LPG cylinder occurred in the kitchen of the hotel at 12:30 PM. Five of the ten injured workers were in the kitchen when the incident occurred," said a police officer.

He added that all the workers are migrants.

"The exact cause of the explosion is not known. We have registered a case and are investigating," he said.

