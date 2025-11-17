Mahanagar Gas To Restore CNG Supply In Mumbai Region By Tuesday

The supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Mumbai and adjoining regions will be restored by Tuesday, Nov. 18, Mahanagar Gas Ltd. said on Monday. The company informed 225 of the total 389 CNG stations are now operating.

"Gas supplies across MGL's network will normalize once the damage is rectified and supply is restored to CGS Wadala. The rectification work is in progress and the restoration of gas supply is expected by tomorrow, i.e. by 18th November 2025 noon," a statement said.

A third-party damage to main gas supply pipeline of GAIL inside RCF premises at Trombay caused CNG supply at MGL's City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala on Sunday.

"MGL is ensuring supply to its domestic PNG consumers on priority without interruption. However, due to stoppage of gas supply in CGS Wadala and thereby the MGL pipeline network, few CNG stations in Mumbai, Thane & Navi Mumbai are not operational," the statement said.

MGL sells 4.59 million standard cubic meters per day of gas, of which Mumbai and nearby regions contribute around 85-90% of volumes.

The CNG fuels many of the autos and cabs operated by ride aggregating platforms like Uber and Ola, along with buses used for public transport.