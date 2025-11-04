Mahadev Betting Case: Key Accused Nabbed In Dubai Two Years Ago Goes Missing
Ravi Uppal, who was allegedly involved in a betting app scam worth Rs 40,000 crore, (among various other suspects) was arrested in 2023 by Dubai authorities.
The extradition of one of the two primary suspects arrested in relation to the Mahadev Betting App Case was put on hold after he went missing according to reports on Tuesday.
This arrest came after a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol. Uppal was released after 45 days and put under surveillance while his extradition was awaited.
Sources informed NDTV that Uppal had left the United Arab Emirates for an undisclosed location. Further intelligence regarding Uppal's whereabouts were not shared outside of his extradition suspension.
NDTV understands that the UAE had turned down the request to bring Uppal back on unofficial terms due to certain documents not being provided within the stipulated time period. The Enforcement Directorate sources denied this saying that all the required documents were submitted on time.
This disappearance is likely to be a major roadblock for the Enforcement Directorate, who are investigating Uppal and his alleged associate Sourabh Chandrakar who is currently in Dubai's custody as of the time this was written.
Chandrakar, a former juice seller in Dubai, was implicated in the scam along with Uppal and others.
He is currently under house arrest after being arrested by Dubai authorities in 2024. India also requested his extradition but progress in the matter has not been made yet.
Ravi Uppal's Possible Wherabouts
Ravi Uppal and Sourabh Chandrakar both have passports of the island nation of Vanatau located in the South Pacific Ocean. NDTV was informed by sources that the pair had also bought property in the country with hopes to expand their criminal enterprise. The country does not have an extradition treaty with India.
Vanatau is known for selling its citizenship for $150,000, according to a BBC report, passport sale may make up close to 30% of the country's revenue.
However, the nation had also refused entry to fugitive Lalit Modi, who is wanted in India for alleged financial irregularities. The government said that "escaping extradition" was not a valid reason for citizenship.