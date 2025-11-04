Mahadev Betting Case: Key Accused Nabbed In Dubai Two Years Ago Goes Missing

The extradition of one of the two primary suspects arrested in relation to the Mahadev Betting App Case was put on hold after he went missing according to reports on Tuesday.

Ravi Uppal, who was allegedly involved in a betting app scam worth Rs 40,000 crore, (among various other suspects) was arrested in 2023 by Dubai authorities.

This arrest came after a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol. Uppal was released after 45 days and put under surveillance while his extradition was awaited.