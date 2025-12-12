Luthra Brothers' Deportation From Thailand Underway: How They're Being Returned To India

The deportation process to bring back the Luthra brothers from Thailand has begun following the deadly fire at their Goa nightclub. Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra fled India within hours of the tragedy at their venue, Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora. They were later detained by Thai authorities in Phuket after India issued a request.

The brothers have now been moved to Bangkok and are being held at the Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Centre until deportation formalities are completed. An Indian law enforcement team is expected to take custody soon.

Since their passports were canceled, creating a serious overstay issue, the Indian embassy will issue emergency travel certificates to facilitate their return. They will then be placed on a flight to India and are expected to arrive by Monday.

The operation is being coordinated by India’s foreign ministry, the Indian Embassy in Thailand, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), working with the Royal Thai Police and Thai government.

Once back in India, the Delhi-based restaurateurs will face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence related to the nightclub fire. Their anticipatory bail plea has already been rejected by a Delhi court.

The deportation follows days of diplomatic and enforcement efforts. Authorities suspended their passports and issued Interpol Blue Corner notices, identifying them as suspects for violating operational safety norms. Thai immigration officers detained the brothers in their hotel room and released photos showing them with hands tied and holding passports.

The tragedy, which struck early Sunday during the holiday season, claimed at least 25 lives and injured six others. The fire broke out past midnight during a musical event attended by about 100 people, mostly tourists. Electric firecrackers are believed to have triggered the blaze, while flammable décor and the absence of functional extinguishers turned the venue into a death trap, raising serious questions about safety violations by the club.