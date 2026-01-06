Lust, Lies And ISI: The Facebook Honeytrap That Led Ambala Man Into Pakistani Spying Web
A man in Ambala has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a Pakistan-based module.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Haryana's Ambala district for allegedly sharing sensitive information of the Indian Army and Air Force with a Pakistan-based module after getting honey-trapped via social media.
The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar of Sabga village under the Saha police station limits in Ambala.
According to The Times of India, Kumar was arrested on Friday, Jan. 2, by the crime investigation agency (CIA)-II of Ambala Police. He was later produced before Ambala’s district court on Jan. 3 and was granted a four-day police remand for further investigation.
Kumar worked with a private construction firm in Ambala. He was supervising the work at Ambala Cantonment's defence area, Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat told the publication.
The authorities had issued him an admission card to enter the area. Kumar came in contact with a Pakistan-based module in the honeytrap case through platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and a Buddy App.
During the investigation, it was reportedly found that Kumar remained in contact with Pakistani handlers over the past six-eight months via social media platforms. He got lured through a fake profile of a female on Facebook and trapped via emotional manipulation and alleged blackmail, News18 reported.
Kumar, using his admission card, allegedly sent confidential details to the Pakistani handlers. This included information related to military unit locations as well as troop deployment and movement.
Ambala Police have recovered WhatsApp chats and voice call records that directly link Kumar to the Pakistan handlers. Meanwhile, they are examining his bank accounts to look into suspicious financial transactions.
In connection with the case, the Ambala Police have registered a case under Section 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Ambala Cantonment Police Station, the News18 report added.
SP Shekhawat shared that they received specific intelligence input on the matter and after checking Sunil's phone, they found that he was "sharing basic information about the movement of military units to the Pakistan-based module."
According to News18, police stated that the honeytrap was operated by Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI. They first built trust using a fake identity online and then took sensitive military information in exchange for money.
Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.