Lust, Lies And ISI: The Facebook Honeytrap That Led Ambala Man Into Pakistani Spying Web

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Haryana's Ambala district for allegedly sharing sensitive information of the Indian Army and Air Force with a Pakistan-based module after getting honey-trapped via social media.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar of Sabga village under the Saha police station limits in Ambala.

According to The Times of India, Kumar was arrested on Friday, Jan. 2, by the crime investigation agency (CIA)-II of Ambala Police. He was later produced before Ambala’s district court on Jan. 3 and was granted a four-day police remand for further investigation.

Kumar worked with a private construction firm in Ambala. He was supervising the work at Ambala Cantonment's defence area, Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat told the publication.

The authorities had issued him an admission card to enter the area. Kumar came in contact with a Pakistan-based module in the honeytrap case through platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and a Buddy App.

During the investigation, it was reportedly found that Kumar remained in contact with Pakistani handlers over the past six-eight months via social media platforms. He got lured through a fake profile of a female on Facebook and trapped via emotional manipulation and alleged blackmail, News18 reported.