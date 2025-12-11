LPG Blast Rips Through West Delhi Shop, No One Hurt

An LPG cylinder exploded in a refilling shop in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Wednesday, triggering a fire that engulfed a parked scooter, the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualties were reported.

The explosion happened at the shop on Teer Baba Road at 6.20 pm.

Seven fire tenders were dispatched to the spot.

The DFS termed the explosion's impact "significant."

A neighbouring crockery shop also suffered fire damage.

The fire was doused by 7.50 pm, the DFS said.