Lovers Commit Suicide By Jumping Into Wells In UP Village
Chilla Police Station SHO Anoop Dubey identified the two as Ankit Singh and Kalawati, aged 24 and 19.
Police in Banda on Friday winched out the bodies of a man and a woman, purportedly in love, from two separate wells in Atrahat village, an officer said.
He said Ankit had left his home Thursday night after an argument with his family. He was found dead in a well in his own field the next morning.
When the news of Ankit's death spread in the village, Kalavati rushed to a well in her family's field and jumped into it, he said.
Dubey said the preliminary investigation revealed that the two loved each other.
Their bodies were sent for post-mortem, he added.
