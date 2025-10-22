Lokpal Faces Criticism Over Open Tender For Luxury Cars: All You Need To Know About BMW Row

The country’s anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal, has been embroiled in a controversy after recently floating open tenders for the procurement of luxury vehicles. The Lokpal’s recent tender to buy high-end BMW cars has turned into a political controversy, while sparking a debate on social media.

Last week, the apex anti-corruption body floated a tender to procure seven BMW cars, each costing around Rs 69.5 lakh. The anti-graft ombudsman invited bids to procure seven BMW 3 Series 330Li “M Sport” cars.

Social media is flooded with people questioning the justification for providing luxury vehicles to officials tasked with curbing corruption. Many also questioned the priorities of the Lokpal.

“The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 series 330Li cars to the Lokpal of India,” read the tender floated on Oct. 16, which specifically mentioned procurement of the ‘M Sport’ model with “long wheelbase” and in white colour.

The Lokpal is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice AM Khanwilkar. Its members include retired judges L Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav, and Ritu Raj Awasthi, ex-Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and retired bureaucrats Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey. Lokpal has a sanctioned strength of eight members.

The move to acquire these luxury top-end German vehicles will cost around Rs 5 crore. The anti-corruption body is facing heavy criticism, with many pointing out its questionable priorities amid a poor performance record.