Business NewsNationalLokpal Faces Criticism Over Open Tender For Luxury Cars: All You Need To Know About BMW Row
ADVERTISEMENT

Lokpal Faces Criticism Over Open Tender For Luxury Cars: All You Need To Know About BMW Row

Last week, the apex anti-corruption body floated a tender to procure seven BMW cars, each costing around Rs 69.5 lakh.

22 Oct 2025, 04:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sources from the Lokpal dismissed the criticism. (Source: BMW Official Website)</p></div>
Sources from the Lokpal dismissed the criticism. (Source: BMW Official Website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The country’s anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal, has been embroiled in a controversy after recently floating open tenders for the procurement of luxury vehicles. The Lokpal’s recent tender to buy high-end BMW cars has turned into a political controversy, while sparking a debate on social media.

Last week, the apex anti-corruption body floated a tender to procure seven BMW cars, each costing around Rs 69.5 lakh. The anti-graft ombudsman invited bids to procure seven BMW 3 Series 330Li “M Sport” cars.

Social media is flooded with people questioning the justification for providing luxury vehicles to officials tasked with curbing corruption. Many also questioned the priorities of the Lokpal.

“The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 series 330Li cars to the Lokpal of India,” read the tender floated on Oct. 16, which specifically mentioned procurement of the ‘M Sport’ model with “long wheelbase” and in white colour.

The Lokpal is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice AM Khanwilkar. Its members include retired judges L Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav, and Ritu Raj Awasthi, ex-Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and retired bureaucrats Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey. Lokpal has a sanctioned strength of eight members.

The move to acquire these luxury top-end German vehicles will cost around Rs 5 crore. The anti-corruption body is facing heavy criticism, with many pointing out its questionable priorities amid a poor performance record.

Opposition Leaders Slam Lokpal

Meanwhile, many Opposition leaders criticised the Lokpal over the BMW procurement tender. Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Abhishek Singhvi are among those who have taken to social media to criticise the decision. Critics are not only questioning the luxury car expense but also raising concerns about the independence of the anti-corruption body.

“When Honourable judges of the Supreme Court are provided modest sedans, why do the Chairman and six members of the Lokpal require BMW cars? Why spend public money to acquire these cars?” Chidambaram, the former Union Home Minister, asked in an X post on Wednesday.

He further wrote: “I hope that at least one or two members of the Lokpal have refused, or will refuse, to accept these cars.”

ALSO READ

NBCC Bags Rs 103 Crore Contract To Refurbish Lokpal Of India Office In South Delhi
Opinion
NBCC Bags Rs 103 Crore Contract To Refurbish Lokpal Of India Office In South Delhi
Read More

Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi said, “To see this anti-corruption body now ordering BMWs for its members is tragic irony.”

The two leaders argued that the Lokpal, meant to combat corruption, should lead by example in maintaining accountability.

“I chaired the Parliamentary Committee on Lokpal. Dr. L.M. Singhvi first conceived the idea of Lokpal in the early 1960s. To see this anti-corruption body now ordering BMWs for its members is tragic irony, the guardians of integrity chasing luxury over legitimacy,” Singhvi said on X.

In a separate X post, Singhvi wrote: “8,703 complaints. Only 24 probes. 6 prosecution sanctions. And now, BMWs worth Rs 70 lakh each. If this is our anti-corruption watchdog, it’s more poodle than panther!”

Lokpal’s Reaction

Sources from the Lokpal dismissed the criticism on Wednesday and called it "totally unwarranted" and a "needless controversy." They referred to the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, which allows the Lokpal members to have parity with Supreme Court judges in service conditions, according to a Times Now report.

“The Act specifies that the Chairperson shall receive the same salary and benefits as the Chief Justice of India, while the other Members are entitled to the same as a Judge of the Supreme Court," a source was cited as saying by Times Now.

According to the sources, the move follows a recent upgrade in official vehicles for Supreme Court judges.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT