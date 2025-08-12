Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Announces Three-Member Panel To Probe Allegations Against Justice Yashwant Varma

The speaker set up a three-member committee comprising Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and senior advocate of Karnataka High Court B V Acharya.

"The committee will submit its report as early as possible. The proposal (for removal of Justice Varma) will remain pending till the receipt of the report of the inquiry committee," Birla said.

Earlier on Aug.7, the Supreme Court dismissed Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma's plea seeking invalidation of an in-house inquiry report finding him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.

Wads of burnt cash were found following a fire in the storeroom of the judge's official residence in the capital on March 14.