ADVERTISEMENT
Lok Sabha Passes Jammu And Kashmir Budget 2024-25
The Budget for J&K and relevant appropriation bills were passed by a voice vote.
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved the Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024-25. The Budget for J&K and relevant appropriation bills were passed by a voice vote.
Replying to the debate on the general budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit of the central government is proposed to be brought down to 4.9% of the GDP during 2024-25 and further to below 4.5% by 2025-26.
Opinion
Uttar Pradesh Government Tables Rs 12,909 Crore Supplementary Budget For 2024-25
ADVERTISEMENT