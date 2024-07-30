Lok Sabha Passes Jammu And Kashmir Budget 2024-25

NDTV ProfitNationLok Sabha Passes Jammu And Kashmir Budget 2024-25
The Budget for J&K and relevant appropriation bills were passed by a voice vote.

30 Jul 2024, 08:21 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (Source: Screengrab from Sansad TV on YouTube)

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved the Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024-25. The Budget for J&K and relevant appropriation bills were passed by a voice vote.

Replying to the debate on the general budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit of the central government is proposed to be brought down to 4.9% of the GDP during 2024-25 and further to below 4.5% by 2025-26.

