Lok Sabha Adjourned For Day Amid Opposition Protests
Lok Sabha adjourned for day without any business transact due to continuous protests by opposition members seeking a reply on the Parliament security breach.
Lok Sabha could not transact any business on Friday as the House was adjourned due to continuous protests by opposition members seeking a reply from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach.
As soon as the House reassembled at 2 p.m. after an earlier adjournment, Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day.
At 11 a.m., when the House met for the day, Rajendra Aggarwal adjourned the proceedings till 2 p.m. in less than a minute, amid slogan-shouting by opposition members who displayed placards and rushed to the Well of the House.
They were demanding the resignation of the Union home minister as well as his presence in the House.
The opposition was also demanding action against BJP MP Pratap Simha, who had authorised the visitor passes for the two men who on Wednesday jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery with smoke canisters.
The usual laying of papers as well as standing committee reports could not be taken up on Thursday and Friday.
The three bills that seek to replace the criminal laws were listed on the agenda on Thursday and Friday. They could not be taken up for consideration.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.
Two others, including a woman, were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest.