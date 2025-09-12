Lok Adalat 2025 Guide: Challan Waivers, Eligible Traffic Cases And Other Key Details

Millions of vehicle owners across India will get a chance to settle their pending traffic challans through the National Lok Adalat on Sept. 13, 2025. The Lok Adalat is being organised to reduce the burden on local courts and offer relief to vehicle owners with pending cases of minor traffic violations.

Through this one-day drive, people will be able to resolve their challans without going through long legal procedures. To be clear, this initiative applies to minor offences such as not wearing a helmet or seat belt, over-speeding and improper parking, among other things. In many cases, fines may be reduced or even waived off by the Lok Adalat, giving relief to the vehicle owners.

Serious offences like drunk driving, hit-and-run cases, or accidents caused by negligence are not covered under this initiative.