Lok Adalat 2025 Guide: Challan Waivers, Eligible Traffic Cases And Other Key Details
Through this one-day drive, people will be able to resolve their traffic challans without going through long legal procedures.
Millions of vehicle owners across India will get a chance to settle their pending traffic challans through the National Lok Adalat on Sept. 13, 2025. The Lok Adalat is being organised to reduce the burden on local courts and offer relief to vehicle owners with pending cases of minor traffic violations.
Through this one-day drive, people will be able to resolve their challans without going through long legal procedures. To be clear, this initiative applies to minor offences such as not wearing a helmet or seat belt, over-speeding and improper parking, among other things. In many cases, fines may be reduced or even waived off by the Lok Adalat, giving relief to the vehicle owners.
Serious offences like drunk driving, hit-and-run cases, or accidents caused by negligence are not covered under this initiative.
Eligible Cases Under Lok Adalat Day Initiative
The Lok Adalat initiative is aimed at reducing the burden on regular courts by removing the need for long legal procedures for minor violations.
These cases typically include driving without a seat belt, riding without a helmet, jumping a red light, wrongly issued challan, over-speeding, not having a PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate, among other things.
More serious or non-compoundable offences, such as drunk driving, challans pending in court cases, driving by minors, unauthorised racing and vehicles used in criminal activities, are not included.
Where To Register For Lok Adalat 2025
To apply online for Lok Adalat 2025, visit the official website of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). There, one needs to fill out the relevant form related to Lok Adalat applications. Once all the information is filled, reviewed and submitted, users will receive a token number on their registered SMS or e-mail. This number can be used for tracking the status of the application for Lok Adalat.
Steps To Apply For Lok Adalat 2025
1. Visit the official website of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA): www.nalsa.gov.in
2. Click on the Lok Adalat Registration option available on the homepage or services section.
3. Enter the required personal details in the online form.
4. Attach scanned copies of the necessary documents.
5. Review all details and submit the form online.
6. After successful submission, a token number and appointment letter will be issued.
7. The appointment letter contains details about your Lok Adalat appearance.
8. Carry original documents, the token number and appointment letter to the venue on Sept. 13.
Besides NALSA, the registration process for Lok Sabha 2025 can also be carried out on the respective state legal services authority websites.