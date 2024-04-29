List Of Bank Holidays In May 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days; Check Details
It is important to note that specific holidays may vary from state to state. Some significant occasions affecting the banking schedule in May include Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Labour Day etc.
Banks all over India will be closed for 14 days in May. This includes nine holidays listed in the Negotiable Instruments Act, as well as the usual closure on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. It is important to remember that holidays might differ depending on the state.
Some important events affecting the banking schedule in May are the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and Labour Day.
List Of Bank Holidays In May 2024
May 1 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, and Kerala due to Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day)
May 5 (Sunday)
May 7 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and Chhattisgarh due to the Lok Sabha General Elections.
May 8 (Wednesday): Banks in West Bengal will be closed for Rabindranath Tagore's birthday.
May 10 (Friday): Banks in Karnataka will be closed for Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya.
May 11( Second Saturday)
May 12 (Sunday)
May 13 (Monday): Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed due to Lok Sabha General Elections.
May 16 (Thursday): Banks in Sikkim will be closed for State Day.
May 19 (Sunday)
May 20 (Monday): Banks in Maharashtra will be closed due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
May 23 (Thursday): Banks in Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh state, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharastra, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for Buddha Pournima.
May 25 (Saturday): Banks in Tripura and Odisha will be closed for Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections.
May 26 (Sunday)
RBI categorises holidays into three sections:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.