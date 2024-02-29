List Of Bank Holidays In March 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days; Check Details
Plan your banking activities! In March 2024, banks will be closed for 14 days, including Mahashivratri, Holi, and Good Friday. Check the full list of bank holidays here.
Banks across the country will be closed for a total of 14 days in March 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India. This includes seven holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
It is important to note that specific holidays may vary from state to state. Some significant occasions affecting the banking schedule in March include Mahashivratri, Holi and Good Friday.
List Of Bank Holidays In March 2024
March 1, Friday: Chapchar Kut - Banks will remain closed in Mizoram
March 3, Sunday
March 8, Friday: Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-13)/Sivarathri - Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala
March 9, Second Saturday
March 10, Sunday
March 17, Sunday
March 22, Friday: Bihar Divas - Banks will remain closed in Bihar
March 23, Fourth Saturday
March 24, Sunday
March 25, Monday: Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi - Banks will remain closed all over India apart from Kerala, Karnataka, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Nagaland, Bihar, and Jammu & Kashmir
March 26, Tuesday: Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi: Banks will remain closed in Orissa, Manipur and Bihar.
March 27, Wednesday: Holi - Banks will remain closed in Bihar
March 29, Friday: Good Friday - Banks will remain closed all over India apart from Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh
March 31 Sunday
RBI categorises holidays into three sections:
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday
Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.