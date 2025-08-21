Lipulekh Pass In Focus: Location, Significance As India-China Border Trade Is Set To Resume

India and China are all set to resume their border trade soon through Lipulekh Pass, which had been abruptly suspended in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The pass has long been a focal point of attention, not only for its role in trade and pilgrimage but also as a flashpoint in the territorial dispute between India and Nepal.

A joint statement issued on Tuesday after wide-ranging talks in New Delhi between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that both sides agreed to re-open border trade through the three designated trading points, namely Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass.

However, a day after the announcement, the Nepal government reiterated its claim over the Lipulekh region, calling it an inseparable part of its territory and highlighting that the area is already incorporated into Nepal's official map.

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs dismissed Kathmandu’s claims, saying they are "neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence".