Business NewsNationalLicenses Of Food Outlets Selling Adulterated Products In Srinagar, Anantnag Suspended
ADVERTISEMENT

Licenses Of Food Outlets Selling Adulterated Products In Srinagar, Anantnag Suspended

The action follows a large-scale seizure -- over 12,000 kgs of meat, and 21 quintals of synthetic cheese, as well as expired sweets in the Valley over the past few weeks.

26 Aug 2025, 06:20 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India liscences of nine food outlets have been suspended by the Food and Drug Administration during a special drive as part of the crackdown. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India liscences of nine food outlets have been suspended by the Food and Drug Administration during a special drive as part of the crackdown. (Photo: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have suspended the licenses of nine food outlets in the Valley in its ongoing crackdown on rotten meat and adulterated food products, officials here said on Tuesday.

They said the four of these food outlets were operating from Srinagar city, while five were in the Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India licenses of nine food outlets have been suspended by the Food and Drug Administration during a special drive as part of the crackdown, the officials added.

The action follows a large-scale seizure -- over 12,000 kgs of meat, and 21 quintals of synthetic cheese, as well as expired sweets in the Valley over the past few weeks.

The rotten meat scandal caused widespread public anger in the Kashmir Valley after the authorities confiscated large quantities of frozen but rotten meat from various areas of the valley.

ALSO READ

Torrential Rains Trigger Flood-Like Situation In J&K, Bridge On Jammu-Pathankot Highway Damaged
Opinion
Torrential Rains Trigger Flood-Like Situation In J&K, Bridge On Jammu-Pathankot Highway Damaged
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT