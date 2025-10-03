Business NewsNationalLIC AAO Prelim Exams 2025 Today, Check How To Raise Objections, LIC AAO Main Date, And Names Of Tests
LIC AAO Prelim Exams 2025 Today, Check How To Raise Objections, LIC AAO Main Date, And Names Of Tests

The LIC AAO result will be tentatively declared by the second or third week of October, according to multiple reports.

03 Oct 2025, 04:40 PM IST i
LIC Q1 Results, LIC Q1 Results 2025
File photo of Life Insurance Corporation. 
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is conducting the LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 today, Oct. 3. The exam is being conducted in four shifts, with a duration of one hour each. The LIC AAO result will be tentatively declared by the second or third week of October, according to multiple reports.

The LIC AAO Main Exam will be tentatively scheduled on Nov. 8, 2025.

LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025: How To Raise Objections

LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025: After the answer key, here's how you can raise objections if required -

1. Go to the official website: licindia.in

2. Click on the link for LIC AAO Answer Key 2025 Objection Window

3. Log in using your registration number and date of birth

4. Select the questions you want to challenge

5. Upload your answers along with a supporting document in PDF format

6. Pay the required objection fee and submit your response

7. Download and save the LIC AAO answer key PDF, and take a printout for future reference

LIC AAO Main Exams 2025 

The names of the test for LIC AAO Main Exams are:

Reasoning Ability

General Knowledge,

Current Affairs

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Insurance and Financial Market Awareness

Descriptive

Paper (Communication Skills: Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis and Precis Writing)

Main examination will consist of objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. Descriptive test will be administered immediately after the completion of the objective test. There will be No negative marks. Candidates have to qualify in each of the sections separately.

Important Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the exam must adhere to the following rules:

Call Letter and ID: You must bring a valid call letter for your specific date and session, with a photograph affixed. Also, carry a photocopy of your photo identity proof.

Reporting Time: Arrive at the venue strictly at the reporting time specified on your call letter. Latecomers will not be permitted to take the examination.

Prohibited Items: The use or possession of mobile phones, smartwatches, pagers, calculators, or any other electronic devices is strictly not allowed inside the exam premises. Candidates are strongly advised not to bring these items, as secure safekeeping arrangements cannot be guaranteed.

For more detailed information, candidates should check the official LIC website.

