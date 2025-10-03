LIC AAO Prelim Exams 2025 Today, Check How To Raise Objections, LIC AAO Main Date, And Names Of Tests

LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025: After the answer key, here's how you can raise objections if required -

1. Go to the official website: licindia.in

2. Click on the link for LIC AAO Answer Key 2025 Objection Window

3. Log in using your registration number and date of birth

4. Select the questions you want to challenge

5. Upload your answers along with a supporting document in PDF format

6. Pay the required objection fee and submit your response

7. Download and save the LIC AAO answer key PDF, and take a printout for future reference