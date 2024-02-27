Leveraging Both MSMEs, Start-Up Ecosystem Has Been Army's Focus Area: Gen Pande

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Monday said leveraging both the MSMEs and the start-up ecosystem has been a 'focus area' for the force as part of the pursuit of 'Atmanirbharta' in meeting the capability development requirements.

Gen Pande said this during a visit to the Maharashtra MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) Defence Expo - 2024 in Pune, the defence ministry said in a statement.