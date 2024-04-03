Less Than 50% Water Stock Left In Three Out Of Seven Dams In Goa
The water level of two of these dams has gone below the 40% mark, as per the data released by the state Water Resources Department.
The water stock in three out of total seven dams in Goa has dipped below the 50% mark, indicating that the situation may become difficult during the ongoing summer season.
However, four other dams are well above the 50% water stock mark with one of them currently holding more than 91% stock, it said.
Anjunem reservoir, which meets the water requirement of Sattari and parts of Bicholim taluka in North Goa, is filled with 62.6% water, while Chapoli reservoir, which meets the water requirement of Canacona taluka, has 59.4% stock, the statement said.
Gaunem reservoir has 56.6% stock left, while Tillari is filled with 91.1% water storage, it said.
The Selaulim reservoir in Sanguem taluka, which meets the water requirement of most of South Goa districts is, 49.7% full, while the Amthane reservoir, which provides water to Bardez and Pernem (in North Goa) and Bicholim taluka (North Goa), is 38.3% full.
The Panchwadi reservoir, which meets the water requirement of villages like Panchwadi and Shiroda (South Goa) is 39.9% full.