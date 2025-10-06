'Less Bad': Green Crackers Cut Certain Emissions But Still Release Harmful Gases, Say Experts

As the Delhi government prepares to approach the Supreme Court seeking permission to allow the use of green firecrackers in the national capital, experts say these crackers are estimated to emit around 30% fewer pollutants compared to traditional ones.

However, experts also caution that green firecrackers, while designed to reduce specific emissions, still release harmful ultrafine particles and gases. They are considered "less harmful" rather than entirely safe.

With Diwali approaching, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that the government will move the Supreme Court for approval to use certified green crackers. She stressed the importance of public participation while ensuring compliance with pollution control norms.

The government plans to submit its position in writing to the apex court. "Diwali is one of the biggest festivals, and considering the participation of crores of people in the city, the Delhi government reaffirms its commitment to effectively control pollution and protect the environment. It assures full cooperation with the Supreme Court in implementing any directions issued in this matter," Gupta said.

Green firecrackers were developed by CSIR-NEERI in 2018 to reduce emissions and noise pollution.

Dipankar Saha, former additional director and head of Air Laboratories at the Central Pollution Control Board in Delhi, explained that these crackers contain reduced levels of harmful chemicals like barium and aluminium. They are engineered to release water vapour or dust suppressants, which contributes to the approximately 30% reduction in emissions.

He cited examples like SWAS (Safe Water Releaser), STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker), and SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium Cracker), all approved by the CPCB. These can be identified by logos printed on their packaging.

Clean air strategist Bhavreen Kandhari noted that while green crackers cut down certain pollutants, they still emit harmful gases and ultrafine particles. She stressed that they are "less bad" rather than completely safe.

She also raised concerns about the enforcement mechanism, questioning how authorities will verify if crackers comply with NEERI/PESO standards. Once ignited, green and traditional crackers are indistinguishable, making monitoring a challenge.

Delhi has enforced a ban on firecrackers for several years due to its severe pollution levels. During Diwali, the city's Air Quality Index frequently hits the 'severe' category, prompting action from the National Green Tribunal, the Delhi government, and the Supreme Court.

In 2018, following a Supreme Court directive, CSIR-NEERI developed green crackers, which were conditionally allowed for use between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Diwali.

However, the Delhi government did not implement a system for certifying or distributing green crackers, effectively continuing the complete ban.

Since 2019, Delhi has prohibited all types of firecrackers, including green ones. Even after the Supreme Court clarified in 2023 that states could permit certified green crackers, the previous administration maintained a total ban, citing concerns over worsening air pollution.

