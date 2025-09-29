Leh Apex Body Withdraws From Talks Till Normalcy Is Restored In Ladakh
LAB Chairman Thupstan Chhewang made the announcement shortly after a former army soldier, the fourth victim of the violence, was cremated amid tight security in curfew-bound Leh
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Monday announced that it will abstain from talks with the High Powered Committee of the Union Home Ministry till normalcy is restored in Ladakh, and a conducive atmosphere is created.
LAB Chairman Thupstan Chhewang made the announcement shortly after a former army soldier, the fourth victim of the violence, was cremated amid tight security in curfew-bound Leh.
The curfew, which was imposed last Wednesday, was relaxed for two hours at 4 PM in the entire town. There was no untoward incident reported from anywhere, officials said.
"We have unanimously agreed that the situation that is prevailing in Ladakh, keeping that in view, as long as peace is not restored and a conducive atmosphere is not created, we will not participate in any talks. We will urge the Home Ministry, UT administration, and the administration to take steps to address the atmosphere of fear, grief and anger that is there," Chhewang, a former two-time Member of Parliament, said at a press conference in Leh said.
Leh Violence
Widespread violent protests occurred on Sept. 24 during a shutdown called by LAB to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.
Four people were killed and scores of others were injured in clashes between protesters and security personnel, while over 50 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, the main face of the agitation, was also detained under the stringent NSA.
After nearly four months of stalled talks, the Centre had on Sept. 20 extended an invitation to the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been spearheading the agitation for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory. The talks were scheduled for Oct. 6.
Chhewang said the central government initially assured them on the safeguards, and a process of talks continued for five years on their four demands that is extension of safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, statehood, separate cadre, job reservation and public service commission, and separate Lok Sabha seats.
