Leh Apex Body Withdraws From Talks Till Normalcy Is Restored In Ladakh

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Monday announced that it will abstain from talks with the High Powered Committee of the Union Home Ministry till normalcy is restored in Ladakh, and a conducive atmosphere is created.

LAB Chairman Thupstan Chhewang made the announcement shortly after a former army soldier, the fourth victim of the violence, was cremated amid tight security in curfew-bound Leh.

The curfew, which was imposed last Wednesday, was relaxed for two hours at 4 PM in the entire town. There was no untoward incident reported from anywhere, officials said.