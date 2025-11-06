Left Unity Sweeps JNUSU Polls, Defeats ABVP

The result marks a setback for the ABVP, which made a comeback to the JNUSU central panel last year when Vaibhav Meena won the joint secretary's post — the outfit's first victory in a decade. Earlier, Saurabh Sharma's win in 2015 had ended a 14-year drought for the right-wing organisation.

Before that, the ABVP's only presidential victory dates back to 2000–01, when Sandeep Mahapatra broke through the Left's dominance.

With this year's outcome, the Left Unity has reasserted its political dominance, continuing its long tradition of leadership in the JNU — a campus often seen as a cradle of debate, dissent and student activism.