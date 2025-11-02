'Leave Delhi If You Can': Pulmonologist Warns As Pollution Chokes Capital, AQI Over 380

“In the long term, air pollution affects the lungs in totality – lung capacity and lung immunity go down. Anecdotally speaking, in my hospital, at least 50% patients of chronic lung disease are usually stable on medication, and do not require oxygen; but in the last five days, the condition of these patients has deteriorated, some have required oxygen, and three have had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit,” IE reported citing Dr Khilnani.

He further added that, not everyone can simply pack up and leave Delhi, it’s not that easy, but for those with chronic lung or heart conditions, those dependent on oxygen, and anyone who has the means to relocate, whether abroad or to less polluted regions, should do so for the next six to eight weeks.

Reflecting on his own experience, Dr Khilnani added that he has lived in Delhi for 40 years, spent three decades at AIIMS, and stayed on because of family responsibilities. But, he said he never encouraged his children or grandchildren to settle in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' on Sunday as slow wind speed reduced dispersion of pollutants over the city, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 386 in the morning, a considerable rise from 303 on Saturday, PTI said citing CPCB data.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi said wind speed dropped below 8 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night, reducing the dispersion of pollutants, as per PTI.

A ventilation index lower than 6,000 m²/s and average wind speed less than 10 kmph are considered unfavourable for the dispersal of pollutants, it stated. According to the AQEWS, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category till November 4.