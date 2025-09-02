'Leave Azad Maidan Immediately': Mumbai Police Warns Manoj Jarange Over Maratha Quota Protests
Maratha Quota Protests: The Azad Maidan Police has asked Activist Manoj Jarange Patil and his team to vacate Azad Maidan for violating rules after court orders.
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a notice to Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil for violating rules after court orders. The permission to hold a protest was denied as he violated the terms and conditions given by the court and police.
The Azad Maidan Police has now asked Jarange Patil and his team to vacate Azad Maidan as soon as possible. They have also taken a note of Jarange Patil's statements to the media in the letter and mentioned it in the notice.
On Sept. 1, the Bombay High Court, in an urgent hearing on the ongoing agitation in Mumbai, said that they had given permission for the protest with certain conditions, which were violated by the protesters. The HC noted that the protesters have brought the city to a standstill and have not followed their undertaking given to the court.
Maratha Quota Stir In Mumbai
Hundreds of Maratha community members gathered at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and other areas in south Mumbai, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters.
On Monday, a large number of protesters raised slogans at CSMT demanding reservation for Marathas under the OBC grouping.
The protests led to overcrowding at CSMT which is located just a few metres away from Azad Maidan where Jarange-Patil is staging a hunger strike from Aug. 29.
While Jarange-Patil continued his hunger strike, while his supporters brought south Mumbai to a standstill. Videos circulating online showed these protestors playing kabaddi, kho-kho and even wrestling with each other.
They danced on the tunes of Hindi songs like 'Main Hoon Don' and Marathi songs as well. Some protesters dumped leftover food, empty water bottles and wrappers on road medians.
Mumbai Commuters Suffer Inconvenience
As the protests intensified, many protestors jumped on the dead end of the Harbour Line tracks and also tried to stop vehicles, including BEST buses, by blocking their way on roads outside CSMT, BMC areas and near the Metro theatre, but police dispersed them.
Scores of agitators gathered on the road going towards Mahapalika Marg, J J Marg and D N Road, bringing traffic to a standstill for sometime.
Some groups of protesters tried to enter the Bombay Stock Exchange building premises, but security officials stopped them. Groups of protesters attempted to enter the Cricket Club of India (CCI) premises, located in Churchgate, who shut its gates to prevent escalation.
Commuters frustrated as #MarathaQuota protests continue in Mumbai.— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) September 1, 2025
Read here: https://t.co/IyxzdUrFfn pic.twitter.com/8ChNQnrR4A
After a Bombay High Court order, police placed barricades on the road leading to Azad Maidan. Commuters, specially office-goers who travel by trains, suffered inconvenience due to the crowded platforms at CSMT. Manoj Jarange-Patil is staging an indefinite hunger strike over the Maratha quota demand.