'Leave Azad Maidan Immediately': Mumbai Police Warns Manoj Jarange Over Maratha Quota Protests

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a notice to Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil for violating rules after court orders. The permission to hold a protest was denied as he violated the terms and conditions given by the court and police.

The Azad Maidan Police has now asked Jarange Patil and his team to vacate Azad Maidan as soon as possible. They have also taken a note of Jarange Patil's statements to the media in the letter and mentioned it in the notice.