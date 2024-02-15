Lawyers Cannot Solicit, Advertise Their Work, Their Service Can't Be Under Consumer Law, SC Told

Replying to the court's observation made on Wednesday that if doctors can be sued for poor service and negligence and deficiency in service, then why lawyers cannot be sued for the same, Hooda said, "A doctor's clinic has been treated as a commercial entity like all big hospitals, which can advertise themselves. There is no bar on them. However, there is a bar on lawyers to advertise their work. They cannot solicit work and cannot have a share in the suit property as the remuneration for their service under the Advocates Act of 1961." Assailing the NCDRC verdict, Hooda said lawyers stand on a different footing than doctors or any other professionals due to the restrictions provided under the 1961 law.