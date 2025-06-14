Breaking News Live: Axiom-4 Mission On June 19; Iranian Hypersonic Missiles Hit Tel Aviv
Read below to follow all breaking news live updates on June 14.
- Oldest First
Breaking News Live: Update On Axiom-4 Mission To ISS
The ISRO on Saturday announced that the launch date of the Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station is, as of now, rescheduled for June 19, 2025.
"Also, Space X team has confirmed that all the issues, that led to earlier postponement of the launch, have been duly addressed."
Ahmedabad Crash Live: DNA Testing Of Victims Progress
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi visited the Directorate of Forensic Sciences of Home Department, to review the DNA testing process. Gujarat police officials also reached the Directorate of Forensic Sciences.
Breaking News Live: IndiGo's Travel Advisory
"Airspace over Iran and surrounding areas, continue to be unavailable. Certain flight paths may need adjustments, leading to extended travel durations or delays," IndiGo airlines said on Saturday.
"We recommend checking your flight status on our website or mobile app prior to leaving for the airport. Our teams remain committed and available to provide any assistance you may need. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we strive to ensure a safe and seamless journey."
Ahmedabad Crash Live: High-Level Committee To Probe Causes Of Air India Crash
The government has formed a High-Level multi-disciplinary committee for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, 2025. The Committee will examine the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to prevent and handle such occurrences and suggest comprehensive guidelines for dealing with such instances in the future.
The Committee will not be a substitute to other enquiries being conducted by relevant organisations but will focus on formulating SOPs for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future.
Iran-Israel Conflict Live: Netanyahu's Warning, Khamenei's Response
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the Iranians that 'more is on the way' after the Israeli strikes. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Israel of starting a war. "The Iranian nation must be guaranteed that our response will not be half-measured," he said.