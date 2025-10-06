Landslide, Flood Kill 51 In Nepal; Vehicle Movement On Hold In Kathmandu

Landslides and floods triggered by heavy downpour over the weekend in eastern Nepal has killed at least 51 people till Sunday, Oct 5, as reported by PTI.

As many as 37 people have been killed in different places of Ilam district in Koshi province due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the past two days, said Kalidas Dhaubaji, PTI said citing spokesperson of the Armed Police Force.

In the same light, Nepalese authorities on have restricted the entry and exit of vehicles from Kathmandu due to incessant rainfall and the possibility of landslides for the next three days.

In a social media post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered India's assistance to navigate the situation, "The loss of lives and property due to heavy rains in Nepal is heartbreaking. We stand with the Nepali people and the Government of Nepal during this difficult time. As a friendly neighbor and first responder, India is committed to providing any kind of assistance that may be needed."