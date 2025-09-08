Business NewsNationalLandslide Blocks Rail Route In Haridwar, Movement Of Trains Affected
Landslide Blocks Rail Route In Haridwar, Movement Of Trains Affected

The railway track near Bhimgoda railway tunnel was completely closed due to the debris affecting movement of more than a dozen trains, including the Vande Bharat Express.

08 Sep 2025, 12:20 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of restoration work underway on a highway after it closed due to landslides and falling debris. (Image: PTI)</p></div>
File photo of restoration work underway on a highway after it closed due to landslides and falling debris. (Image: PTI)
A landslide struck the Mansa Devi hills near the Har Ki Pauri Haridwar on Monday, obstructing the Haridwar-Dehradun rail route, an official said. Boulders from the Mansa Devi hill fell on the railway track in Bhimgoda near Kali temple blocking the Haridwar-Dehradun Rishikesh railway route, Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent of Police Aruna Bharti said.

The railway track near Bhimgoda railway tunnel was completely closed due to the debris affecting movement of more than a dozen trains, including the Vande Bharat Express, she said.

A Shiva temple built near the railway track also collapsed under the impact of the landslide, Circle Officer Swapnil Suyal said.

The Mansa Devi hills are cracking once again due to heavy rains in Haridwar. The railway track was obstructed due to a landslide from the hill at the same place a few days ago.

A huge iron net has been installed between the hill and the railway track. But despite this, big pieces of stones broke the net and fell on the track.

The railway team has reached the spot and the work of removing debris from the track has been started.

Movement of trains on the route, including the Vande Bharat Express, has been suspended for the time being as the debris clearance is likely to take 8-10 hours, the official said.

The damaged net is being cut with the help of gas cutter and stones are being removed from the track with the help of JCB.

