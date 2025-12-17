Lamborghini Driver Clocks 252 Kmph On Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Faces Police Action

The Mumbai police have seized a Lamborghini car after its driver was found driving it at a breakneck speed of 252 kilometres per hour on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Dec. 12, 2025, and a case has been registered against the car driver, who is yet to be identified, after a video showing the reckless act surfaced, they said.

"The video, shot inside the luxury sports car, shows its speedometer touching the speed of 252 kmph, while it was going towards the south end of the sea link overtaking other vehicles," an official said.

The police officials then examined the CCTV footage in the area and found that the same car had violated the speed limit multiple times and several challans had been issued against it, he said.

As the speed limit for cars on the sea link is 80 kmph, the driver of this sports car violated the speed limit and traffic norms, the police said.

A case was registered against the car driver for rash and negligent driving on public roads under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act at Worli police station in central Mumbai, they said, adding that the vehicle was seized.

Further investigation into the case is underway, they said.