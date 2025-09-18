Lalit Modi’s Brother Samir Modi Arrested In Rape Case By Delhi Police

In a separate case, Samir Modi, son of Godfrey Phillips India chairperson Bina Modi, is also embroiled in a bitter family and corporate feud within the Modi business empire, which founded by his late father and industrialist K.K. Modi.

Samir is the youngest of three siblings. He was ousted from the board of the tobacco major on August 7 last year following an acrimonious fallout with his mother and other directors.

In a complaint filed before the Delhi Police, Samir Modi has alleged that he was stopped from participating in the board meeting of Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) on May 30 by his mother Bina Modi's PSO (security personnel) and was 'grievously injured' after being assaulted.