Lalit Modi’s Brother Samir Modi Arrested In Rape Case By Delhi Police
Samir Modi, who is also the son of Godfrey Phillips India chairperson Bina Modi, was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Fugitive businessman Lalit Modi's brother Samir Modi was arrested on Thursday by the Delhi Police on charges of rape.
The arrest took place at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as he was attempting to board a flight. He was taken to the New Friends Colony police station which remanded him to police custody. According to the Indian Express, the case is related to a complaint filed by his alleged former live-in-partner.
Fugitive Lalit Modi's brother, Samir Modi, arrested by the police personnel of Delhi's New Friends Colony police station. He has been arrested on rape charges: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2025
Samir Modi's Assault Case
In a separate case, Samir Modi, son of Godfrey Phillips India chairperson Bina Modi, is also embroiled in a bitter family and corporate feud within the Modi business empire, which founded by his late father and industrialist K.K. Modi.
Samir is the youngest of three siblings. He was ousted from the board of the tobacco major on August 7 last year following an acrimonious fallout with his mother and other directors.
In a complaint filed before the Delhi Police, Samir Modi has alleged that he was stopped from participating in the board meeting of Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) on May 30 by his mother Bina Modi's PSO (security personnel) and was 'grievously injured' after being assaulted.