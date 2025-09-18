Business NewsNationalLalit Modi’s Brother Samir Modi Arrested In Rape Case By Delhi Police
Lalit Modi’s Brother Samir Modi Arrested In Rape Case By Delhi Police

Samir Modi, who is also the son of Godfrey Phillips India chairperson Bina Modi, was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

18 Sep 2025, 08:24 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of Samir Modi (Source: X/@samirmodi)</p></div>
File image of Samir Modi (Source: X/@samirmodi)
Fugitive businessman Lalit Modi's brother Samir Modi was arrested on Thursday by the Delhi Police on charges of rape.

The arrest took place at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as he was attempting to board a flight. He was taken to the New Friends Colony police station which remanded him to police custody. According to the Indian Express, the case is related to a complaint filed by his alleged former live-in-partner.

Samir Modi's Assault Case

In a separate case, Samir Modi, son of Godfrey Phillips India chairperson Bina Modi, is also embroiled in a bitter family and corporate feud within the Modi business empire, which founded by his late father and industrialist K.K. Modi.

Samir is the youngest of three siblings. He was ousted from the board of the tobacco major on August 7 last year following an acrimonious fallout with his mother and other directors.

In a complaint filed before the Delhi Police, Samir Modi has alleged that he was stopped from participating in the board meeting of Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) on May 30 by his mother Bina Modi's PSO (security personnel) and was 'grievously injured' after being assaulted.

