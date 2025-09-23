Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC: From Deadline To Documents, All You Need To Know

The Maharashtra government has mandated all beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to complete e-KYC within two months to continue receiving the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500.

For the current financial year, beneficiaries are required to complete the process by Nov. 18.

According to the Cabinet decision, the e-KYC will become an annual requirement starting next year. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, in a post on X, said, “An e-KYC facility has been made available on the web portal, ‘ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in’, for all beneficiaries of the scheme. They are requested to complete the e-KYC process in the next two months.”