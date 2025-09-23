Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC: From Deadline To Documents, All You Need To Know
For the current financial year, beneficiaries are required to complete the process by November 18.
The Maharashtra government has mandated all beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to complete e-KYC within two months to continue receiving the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500.
For the current financial year, beneficiaries are required to complete the process by Nov. 18.
According to the Cabinet decision, the e-KYC will become an annual requirement starting next year. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, in a post on X, said, “An e-KYC facility has been made available on the web portal, ‘ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in’, for all beneficiaries of the scheme. They are requested to complete the e-KYC process in the next two months.”
E-KYC.. à¤¸à¤¹à¤, à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¥ à¤µ à¤²à¤¾à¤¡à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¹à¤¿à¤£à¥à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ !— Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) September 21, 2025
à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤¡à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤£ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤à¤à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤²à¤µà¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤²à¤µà¤à¤° E-KYC à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤µà¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¤à¤¤à¥.
à¤¸à¤¦à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¹à¤ à¤µ à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¥ à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤¢à¥à¤² à¤¸à¥à¤²à¤ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯à¤ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¯à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¤ à¤¸à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤®à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¦à¤°â¦ pic.twitter.com/degZbfG13H
How To Do e-KYC For Ladki Bahin Yojana
Go to the official portal of Ladki Bahin Yojana, which is www.ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the e-KYC banner.
An e-KYC form will be opened.
Fill the form by providing necessary details.
The beneficiary should enter their Aadhaar number and verification code (Captcha Code) and give consent for Aadhaar authentication.
Click on the Send OTP button.
An OTP will be sent to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
Enter this OTP and click on the Submit button.
After submission, wait for the verification process.
Documents required for e-KYC of Ladki Bahin Yojana
Photograph of the beneficiary women, Aadhaar card, domicile certificate or ration card/voter ID card/birth certificate/school leaving certificate, income certificate, marriage certificate, bank account details, affirmation letter.
What Is Ladki Bahin Yojana
The scheme was launched by the Maharashtra government in 2024. Under this scheme, all women between the ages of 21 and 60 years in Maharashtra, except those who are income tax payers or government employees, get Rs 1,500 per month as financial support.
The money is directly deposited into the beneficiary’s bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). To be eligible, a woman's family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh per year, and she should be a resident of Maharashtra.
The government had made e-KYC mandatory because it was recently revealed that nearly 26.34 lakh ineligible beneficiaries, including men, had enrolled in the scheme and received the monthly allowance.