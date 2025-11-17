Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Deadline: Check Steps To Complete Aadhaar-Based Verification By This Date

The Maharashtra government has issued a last-minute reminder to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to complete their e-KYC immediately or risk losing the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500.

According to the Maharashtra government, Nov. 18 is the final deadline for completing the mandatory Aadhaar-based online verification process.

The verification exercise has been introduced to confirm the identities of those enrolled in the scheme. The move reportedly became necessary after government records showed that more than 26.34 lakh applicants, including a large number of men, had been wrongly registered and were receiving benefits they were not entitled to. The administration has made it clear that the e-KYC requirement is now central to screening out such ineligible entries.

Earlier in September, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare had also urged beneficiaries to act without delay. In a post on X, she wrote, “E-KYC, a simple, easy and beneficial process for beloved sisters. All beneficiary sisters under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana are requested to complete the E-KYC process at the earliest. The said process is extremely simple and easy, and is essential for the smooth future progress of the scheme. Complete information regarding this is provided in the said video, and it serves as a guide for carrying out the E-KYC process.”