Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Deadline: Check Steps To Complete Aadhaar-Based Verification By This Date
The move became necessary after over 26 lakh applicants, including a large number of men, had been wrongly registered and were reportedly receiving benefits they were not entitled to.
The Maharashtra government has issued a last-minute reminder to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to complete their e-KYC immediately or risk losing the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500.
According to the Maharashtra government, Nov. 18 is the final deadline for completing the mandatory Aadhaar-based online verification process.
The verification exercise has been introduced to confirm the identities of those enrolled in the scheme. The move reportedly became necessary after government records showed that more than 26.34 lakh applicants, including a large number of men, had been wrongly registered and were receiving benefits they were not entitled to. The administration has made it clear that the e-KYC requirement is now central to screening out such ineligible entries.
Earlier in September, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare had also urged beneficiaries to act without delay. In a post on X, she wrote, “E-KYC, a simple, easy and beneficial process for beloved sisters. All beneficiary sisters under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana are requested to complete the E-KYC process at the earliest. The said process is extremely simple and easy, and is essential for the smooth future progress of the scheme. Complete information regarding this is provided in the said video, and it serves as a guide for carrying out the E-KYC process.”
E-KYC.. à¤¸à¤¹à¤, à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¥ à¤µ à¤²à¤¾à¤¡à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¹à¤¿à¤£à¥à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ !— Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) September 21, 2025
à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤¡à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤£ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤à¤à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤²à¤µà¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤²à¤µà¤à¤° E-KYC à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤µà¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¤à¤¤à¥.
à¤¸à¤¦à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¹à¤ à¤µ à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¥ à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤¢à¥à¤² à¤¸à¥à¤²à¤ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯à¤ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¯à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¤ à¤¸à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤®à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¦à¤°â¦ pic.twitter.com/degZbfG13H
How To Complete The Mandatory e-KYC For Ladki Bahin Yojana
Go to the official Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana portal at https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in/.
Select the e-KYC option displayed on the homepage.
On the next page, re-upload the required documents, including your name, address, ration card number, income details and Aadhaar information.
Press ‘Submit’ to complete the e-KYC process and ensure continued access to the financial support provided under the scheme.
State Rescheduled Timeline Once
The Maharashtra government had originally fixed the cut-off for late September, offering a two-month period to complete the process. But the timeline was pushed forward by 15 days in October after severe flooding across the state made it difficult for many women to meet the earlier deadline. The administration has now stated that Nov. 18 will be the final date, and no further extension is expected.
Scheme Aims To Strengthen Women’s Economic Independence
Introduced in July 2024, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched to support women by providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500. The state has reminded all eligible women that failing to finish the e-KYC procedure before the deadline could lead to an immediate pause in payments.