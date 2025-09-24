Business NewsNationalLadakh Protest Turns Violent: Protestors Clash With Police In Leh Amid Statehood Demand
ADVERTISEMENT

Ladakh Protest Turns Violent: Protestors Clash With Police In Leh Amid Statehood Demand

The protest was held to press for advancing the proposed talks with the Centre on granting statehood to Ladakh and extending the Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory.

24 Sep 2025, 03:04 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Leh: Security personnel try to stop agitators amid a protest and shutdown, in Leh, Ladakh, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.(Image: PTI)</p></div>
Leh: Security personnel try to stop agitators amid a protest and shutdown, in Leh, Ladakh, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.(Image: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Protesters clashed with police in Leh city of Ladakh on Wednesday morning during the ongoing statehood movement. Police fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge after a group of youths allegedly turned violent amid a massive protest and shutdown.

According to an NDTV report, angry protestors pelted stones at officials and even burned down a police vehicle—the first such instance of violence during the agitation. The protesters also attacked the BJP office in Leh. In response, the police resorted to tear-gas shelling and lathi-charging to disperse the violent crowds.

The protest was held to press for advancing the proposed talks with the Centre on granting statehood to Ladakh and extending the Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Leh, demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards. They have been observing a hunger strike and called a complete shutdown today to press their statehood demand, as per NDTV report.

The violence comes ahead of crucial talks with the Union government. The centre has called for a meeting with Ladakh representatives on Oct. 6 to resume discussions on their demands.

For the last two weeks, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been observing a hunger strike in Ladakh for statehood and the inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory in August 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ

Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body Begin 35-Day Fast For Ladakh Statehood
Opinion
Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body Begin 35-Day Fast For Ladakh Statehood
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT