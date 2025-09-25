Ladakh Protest Live Updates: Four Killed, 70 Injured; Sonam Wangchuk Provoked Mob Says Centre

Business NewsNationalLadakh Protest Live Updates: Four Killed, 70 Injured; Sonam Wangchuk Provoked Mob Says Centre
Catch all live updates of Ladakh protest here on September 25.

25 Sep 2025, 07:39 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Protest erupted on Wednesday. (Image Source: NDTV)</p></div>
Protest erupted on Wednesday. (Image Source: NDTV)
Protesters in Ladakh clashed with the police, demanding statehood in the Union Territory on Wednesday.
Ladakh Protest Live: Situation Under Control 

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said that the situation in Ladakh is under control and that there have been no incidents of violence since 4 p.m.

Ladakh Protest Live: Activist Sonam Wangchuk Under Fire

The government blamed activist Sonam Wangchuk for clashes in Ladakh that resulted in four dead 70. "In spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike, he continued with it and misled the people through provocative mentions of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement seen by NDTV.


Ladakh Protest Live Updates: Ladakh Hill Council Assembly

Protesters in Ladakh clashed with the police, demanding statehood in the Union Territory on Wednesday. A section of them set on fire the hall of the Ladakh Hill Council Assembly, NDTV reported, citing the Leh deputy commissioner.


