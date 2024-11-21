Kumaraswamy Urges Steelmakers To Collaborate With Top Institutions For Technological Advancements

He said India’s steel sector stands as the backbone of its industrial strength and a cornerstone of nation-building. "From skyscrapers to highways, railways to defence, steel powers our progress and fuels our ambitions."

Speaking on the occasion of the National Metallurgists Awards ceremony here on Wednesday, he said, "To create a globally competitive and technologically advanced steel industry, our steelmakers need to collaborate with leading institutions like IISc and IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) for research." Specialty steel, Kumaraswamy said, is also a crucial sector where research and innovation is the need of the hour.