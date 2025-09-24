Kolkata Struggles To Recover After Torrential Rains Kill 10 Before Durga Puja

Kolkata struggled to return to normalcy on Wednesday as major areas of the city remained waterlogged, a day after torrential rain left 10 people dead ahead of Durga Puja celebrations.

The downpour, the heaviest in nearly four decades, left arterial roads flooded, snapped transport links, and plunged large parts of the city into darkness, throwing life completely out of gear ahead of Bengal’s grandest celebration.

Despite no fresh spells since Tuesday, large areas, including Salt Lake, Gariahat, Joka, Sarsuna, Amherst Street, and Thanthania, remained waterlogged, as per NDTV report.

The city recorded 251.4 mm of rainfall in less than 24 hours, the highest since 1986 and the sixth-heaviest single-day downpour in 137 years.