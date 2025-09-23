Kolkata Rains: IndiGo Airlines Issues Advisory As IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In Several South Bengal Districts

The rainfall intensity was higher in the southern and eastern parts of the city. According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Garia Kamdahari recorded 332 mm of rain in just a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park at 285 mm. Kalighat recorded 280 mm of rain, Topsia 275 mm, Ballygunge 264 mm, while Thantania in north Kolkata received 195 mm of rain.

The IMD stated that the low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards, bringing widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy downpour over some districts of South Bengal.

The IMD said heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura districts of South Bengal till Wednesday. It further noted, that another fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around Sept. 25.