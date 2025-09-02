Kolkata Port Cargo Handling Rises 16% From April To August

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata recorded a 16.02% growth in cargo management during the first five months of the fiscal (April–August 2025), handling 28.236 million metric tonnes compared to 24.337 MMT in the same period last year.

According to a port statement, the Haldia Dock Complex handled 20.625 MMT, up 13.23% from 18.216 MMT last year, while the Kolkata Dock System saw a sharper rise of 24.35%, handling 7.611 MMT against 6.121 MMT last year.

"This achievement is a testament to the relentless commitment of our officers, employees and stakeholders," chairman Rathendra Raman said.

Raman added that SMP Kolkata is committed to enhancing operational efficiency and infrastructure to support growing trade and contribute to the nation's economic progress.