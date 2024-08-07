Kolkata Police Beef Up Security Around Bangladesh Deputy High Commision

NDTV ProfitNationKolkata Police Beef Up Security Around Bangladesh Deputy High Commision
Police personnel were also posted in and around hotels and restaurants near New Market, Free School Street and Park Street areas.

07 Aug 2024, 12:07 AM IST
In the backdrop of the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, the Kolkata Police on Tuesday enhanced security outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, an official said.

Senior police officers have also been deployed outside marketplaces, malls, eateries, and restaurants in the New Market area, which is frequented by Bangladeshis to ensure their safety and to keep a check on any untoward incident, he said.

"A total of 20 additional police personnel including those in the rank of Assistant Commissioners have been deployed outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission office. Officers in plain clothes have also been assigned there," he told PTI.

Police personnel were also posted in and around hotels and restaurants near New Market, Free School Street and Park Street areas.

Anybody trying to disrupt law and order would face strict action, he added.

